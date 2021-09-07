After Ida deaths, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

State health officials said the owner, Bob Dean, failed to contact them for help and threw inspectors from the agency off the property when they arrived to review the conditions onsite after receiving reports of problems. Still, authorities said they saw enough two days after the storm to warrant removal of the hundreds of people at the warehouse, and the evacuees were moved over two days to special needs shelters across the state and other locations. Some required hospitalization.

Dean has not responded to messages left by The Associated Press at multiple phone numbers listed for him and his businesses. But he defended the Ida evacuation in a phone interview with WAFB-TV last week.

“We only had five deaths within the six days, and normally with 850 people you’ll have a couple a day, so we did really good with taking care of people,” he told the station.

Asked about Dean's comments, Russo replied: “I don't think anyone could reasonably reach that conclusion.”

Even before the evacuation, Dean’s nursing facilities and their quality of care received poor federal ratings based on inspections. Medicare.gov gives six of the seven nursing homes the lowest possible rating, and five of the sites were specifically criticized for poor “quality of resident care.”

Dean, a commercial developer, came under scrutiny in 1998 after an 86-year-old woman bused from one of his New Orleans-area nursing homes prior to a hurricane died waiting with hundreds of other elderly residents to be unloaded at a Baton Rouge shelter. News outlets at the time said the nursing home residents sat in a bus without air conditioning for hours, and then were placed in a building that fire officials said wasn’t suitable for a hurricane evacuation shelter.

Three days before revoking the nursing homes' licenses Tuesday, the health department ordered the facilities closed so residents couldn't be sent back. Of the seven deaths of residents reported by authorities, the health department considers five of them storm-related. Few details have been released about the deaths.

The health department said it has provided information about the nursing home evacuation and conditions at the warehouse to Landry's office and local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Caption Emergency personnel evacuate people at a mass shelter Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Independence, La. Multiple nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: CHRIS GRANGER Credit: CHRIS GRANGER

Caption FILE - Emergency respond to evacuate people at a mass shelter Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Independence, La. Louisiana health officials are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption Emergency personnel evacuate people at a mass shelter Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Independence, La. Multiple nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: CHRIS GRANGER Credit: CHRIS GRANGER