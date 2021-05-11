Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

“We know that we have gasoline; we just have to get it to the right places,” she said.

S&P’s Oil Price Information Service put the number of gas stations encountering shortages at more than 1,000.

“A lot of that is because they’re selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic,” said Tom Kloza, an analyst with S&P. “It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The pipeline runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan area. The states most dependent on the pipeline include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, Kloza said.

In Virginia, 7.7% of the state’s nearly 3,900 gas stations reported running out of fuel Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks supply. In North Carolina, 8.5% of almost 5,400 stations were out, the company said.

There were scattered reports of higher gasoline prices, but prices were rising even before the pipeline incident heading into the busy summer driving season. Nevertheless, Granholm warned gas station owners, “We will have no tolerance for price gouging."

To ease brief shortages, the White House is considering temporarily waiving a law that says ships delivering products between U.S. ports must be built and manned by Americans.

The Transportation Department also is relaxing some workforce requirements and enlisting railroads to deliver fuel inland. And the Environmental Protection Agency lifted some fuel quality requirements on an emergency basis.

“We’re looking at every option we have across the federal government and all of the federal agencies,” Granholm said.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended state taxes on motor fuels through Saturday. Georgia collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents per gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents per gallon.

“It will probably help level the price at the pump off for a little while,” Kemp said.

However, he urged people not to hoard gasoline, saying he expects the situation to be resolved soon.

“You don’t need to go out and fill up every 5-gallon can you’ve got,” the governor said.

Scattered gas stations in metro Atlanta were out of fuel Monday and Tuesday. In Georgia, nearly 6% of about 6,400 stations had run out of fuel, Gasbuddy.com said.

In Florida, drivers in some areas faced long lines, and 3% of gas stations had run out.

Dave Gussak drove from one station to the next in Tallahassee, Florida, in search of gas, seeing a line nearly a mile long at the pumps outside a Costco. He eventually passed a station with gas on the way to Florida State University where he works.

“This is insane,” he said.

Irena Yanava’s tank was about half full, but she wasn’t about to take chances as she sat in her car at the same Tallahassee gas station.

"I know that I’ll be needing it soon, so why not?” she said.

Citgo's Fairfax, Virginia, terminal ran out of premium reformulated gasoline, and its Richmond, Virginia, terminal was out of unleaded regular, according to the American Automobile Association, citing a shipper bulletin,

The Colonial Pipeline carries jet fuel as well. American Airlines rerouted two long-haul flights from Charlotte, North Carolina, because of possible shortages. Passengers flying to Honolulu will have to change planes in Dallas, and those heading to London will stop in Boston to refuel.

Bussewitz reported from New York and Caina Calvan reported from Tallahassee. Associated writers Aamer Madhani, Eric Tucker and Matthew Daly in Washington, Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, Frank Bajak in Boston and Michelle Chapman in New Jersey contributed to this report.

A warning sign is posted along the path of the Colonial Pipeline in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Ronald Maryland with his dog Justice fill up with fuel at the Valero on Western Blvd. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Tarboro, N.C. Several surrounding stations were without fuel on Tuesday morning, forcing customers like Maryland to wait in line for about 15 minutes to fill their tanks due to the closure of the Colonial Pipeline by a cyberattack. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Robert Willett Credit: Robert Willett

Customers fill up their vehicles with fuel at the Cupboard Food Store, foreground, and the Duck-Thru across in Scotland Neck, N.C., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Both stations were doing a brisk business on Tuesday as news of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline spread fear of a gas shortage in rural North Carolina. (Robert Willet/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Robert Willett Credit: Robert Willett

The Speedy Mart in Beulaville, N.C., was out of gasoline Tuesday, May 11, 2021. As the shutdown of a major fuel pipeline entered into its fifth day, efforts are under way to stave off potential fuel shortages, though no widespread disruptions were evident. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday. (Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

Customers wait in line to purchase fuel at the Duck-Thru in Scotland Neck, N.C., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The station was doing a brisk business on Tuesday as news of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline spread fear of a gas shortage in rural North Carolina. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Robert Willett Credit: Robert Willett