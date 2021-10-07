After big streak, Cardinals undone by one hanging slider

As the crowd of 53,193 celebrated at first postseason game at Dodger Stadium with fans in two years, Reyes walked toward the dugout with his head down. Cardinals manager Mike Schildt gave him a pat.

St. Louis was under .500 as late as Aug. 10 and didn't revive until a franchise-record 17-game winning streak in September. The Cardinals closed 19-3 to claim the second NL wild card.

They hit over .300 with runners in scoring position during their streak but were 0 for 11 RISP against the Dodgers, stranding 11 runners.

Tommy Edman had three of the Cardinals' five hits. Adam Wainwright, at 40 matched up against 37-year-old Max Scherzer, threw just 59 of 95 pitches for strikes but allowed four hits, incuding Justin Turner's leadoff homer in the fourth, and lasted 5 1/3 innings.

Turner's home run countered the Cardinals' run in the first, when Edman scored on a wild pitch.

Hours later, the Dodgers readied for a Division Series matchup with San Francisco. The Cardinals headed home, still seeking their first title since 2011.

