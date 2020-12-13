After battling virus, Algerian leader suddenly reappears

Saturday marked the anniversary of his first year in office.

The long absence of the head of state, who also serves Algeria's defense chief, recalled the lengthy disappearances from public view of his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, for treatment in France of a stroke in 2013 and later in Switzerland for numerous medical check-ups, with lots of speculation and little information on his whereabouts or health.

Bouteflika rarely appeared in public but kept ruling. He was forced to abandon his bid for a fifth term last year before being pushed from office under pressure from street protests and the powerful army.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has been in charge during Tebboune’s absence as the country struggles with an economy made worse by the coronavirus and other issues.