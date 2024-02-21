After 2-year-old girl shoots self, man becomes first person charged under Michigan's gun storage law

Tolbert's daughter remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition from the Feb. 14 shooting, Potbury said. The youngster shot herself the day after Michigan's new safe storage gun law took effect.

A not guilty plea was entered Monday on behalf of Tolbert, who also faces one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and four counts of felony firearm, Potbury said.

Tolbert was being held at the Genesee County Jail on bond amounts totaling $250,000, according online court records.

He became the first person charged with violating the law, which took effect on Feb. 13, the one-year anniversary of when a gunman entered a classroom at Michigan State University, killing two students and leaving others critically wounded.

The law took effect a week after a Michigan jury convicted a shooter's mother of involuntary manslaughter, making her the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for a child carrying out a mass school shooting. Gun accessibility was an issue in the trial and investigators say Jennifer and James Crumbley failed to properly secure the gun. James Crumbley faces trial on the same charge next month in the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said at a news conference Tuesday announcing the charges against Tolbert that the law “went into effect one week ago today. This incident occurred the very next day.”

Flint police learned of the shooting after Tolbert took the girl to a hospital. Officers found two guns in the bedroom of the man’s home: a revolver used in a the shooting and a semiautomatic pistol. Both were unsecured and loaded. Police said they found no gun locks or safes in the bedroom.

Tolbert’s next hearing is a Feb. 29 probable cause conference. A court employee said Tolbert would be assigned a public defender but directed calls to the county’s chief public defender. A message was left Wednesday with the chief public defender by The Associated Press asking for the name of Tolbert’s attorney.