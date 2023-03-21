African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding

Yet “many countries simply cannot access international financial markets because of rising interest rates,” Hanan Morsy, the chief economist of the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa told the roundtable Monday evening. Morsy supported the debt-for-climate swap option, adding that private sector investments in climate finance are lower in Africa than in any other part of the world.

Ministers also discussed bonds that would help increase private financial flows as well as “blended finance” models that would combine development funds and private capital as potential solutions for climate funding.

Interest in green financing has been growing, along with criticism that current mechanisms don't work for countries ravaged by climate extremes but have contributed little to the planet-warming emissions in the atmosphere.

In 2022 the International Monetary Fund established a $50 billion climate loan pot to help low and middle-income nations access affordable and longer-term financing to respond to long-term shocks associated with climate change. Rwanda became the first African nation to receive a loan of $319 million.

Another $50 billion pot pledged by the World Bank is only sending around 5% of its funds to the ten most climate vulnerable countries, a recent study by the Center for Global Development found. Four of the ten most vulnerable nations identified were in Africa.

The roundtable coincided with the Green Climate Fund board meeting which ended Monday with the approval of over $580 million in new climate finance for developing nations.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

