African leaders gather to pay respects to Kenneth Kaunda

The vehicle carrying the casket of Founding President Kenneth Kaunda arrives for his State Funeral Service at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Nation & World | 47 minutes ago
By TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI, Associated Press
African leaders as well as ordinary Zambians have gathered Friday in the southern African country to attend the memorial service for Kenneth Kaunda, the nation’s founding president and supporter of African nationalism

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — African leaders have gathered with ordinary Zambians to attend a memorial service Friday for Kenneth Kaunda, the nation's founding president and supporter of African nationalism.

The presidents of South Africa and Zimbabwe flew into Lusaka, the capital, to honor Kaunda, who died last month at 97. Kaunda is remembered for leading Zambia to independence from British colonial rule in 1964 and backing nationalist movements that fought to bring majority rule to Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu arrived at the Lusaka stadium for the memorial service.

Since Kaunda's death on June 17, Zambia’s military has flown his body to the country's 10 provinces so that people from all areas of the country could pay their respects.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday signed the official condolence book for Kaunda.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu arrives at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. ( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A health official and a soldier stand next to each other at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre, and the Zimbabwean delegation wait to sign the book of condolences at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 last month. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the book of condolences, during the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the book of condolences at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, signs the book of condolences, during the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A member of the Zambian Army takes up his position at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. ( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Members of the Zambian army perform at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97.( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Members of the Zambian army arrive to take up their positions at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
