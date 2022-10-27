African health official: Ebola in Uganda is under control

The outbreak has spread to Kampala in recent days after some Ebola patients sought treatment there. Six schoolchildren attending three different schools are among at least 15 confirmed Ebola cases in Kampala, the health minister reported Wednesday, raising fears of contagion.

There is no approved vaccine for the Sudan strain of Ebola, but two candidate vaccines are due to be tested in clinical trials that officials say will launch in days.

The current outbreak of Ebola, which manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever, has so far infected 109 people and killed 30, including four health workers.