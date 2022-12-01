journal-news logo
X

African continent finally to receive 1st mpox vaccines

Nation & World
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Africa’s top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa's top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the 50,000 doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas. No timing was given for the doses' arrival.

The continent this year has recorded 202 deaths from mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — with a fatality rate of 19.3% across 13 countries. And yet African health authorities for months have pursued vaccines mostly in vain as major outbreaks were reported in rich, Western countries for the first time.

Acting CDC director Ahmed Ogwell noted 51 new mpox cases in Congo in the past week and said Ghana and Nigeria are the other most affected countries.

In Other News
1
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
2
More calls for South Africa leader to quit over theft probe
3
China eases virus controls amid effort to head off protests
4
Google appeals huge Android antitrust fine to EU's top court
5
Pope reschedules Congo, South Sudan trip for Jan. 31-Feb. 5
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top