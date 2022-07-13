Africa looks to private sector to fund ocean climate action

The project spans the continent's west coast — from Somalia to South Africa — and includes the island states of Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Somalia and the French territories, Mayotte and Reunion.

Jean-Paul Adam, who heads the climate division at the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa, said the blue wall initiative would recognize “the true value the environment has in future wealth creation and empowerment of local communities”.

“We need to dramatically upscale private sector investment into green and blue sectors," he said. Less than one percent of so-called blue and green bonds, which are used for marine and land projects respectively, are issued for African countries.

“The next steps are to make these markets more accessible to African countries,” he added.

The U.N. says many of the financial climate promises made by richer countries are not being committed to in full, meaning that many African nations are unable to take necessary adaptation and mitigation measures against the effect of climate change.

In its latest assessment, the African Development Bank said that between $1.3 trillion and $1.6 trillion is needed by 2030 to implement climate action in line with nationally determined contributions — targets set by individual countries to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees F) and no more than 2C (3.6 F). But blue bonds are currently just a fraction of ocean conservation funding, the bank added.

“Bonds alone are not a panacea for the financing gap but they can allow us to raise large amounts,” Adam said.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined Shape Caption Fish swim near dead coral in Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Countries on Africa's west coast are increasingly turning to climate funding initiatives to innovative financing models to close the large climate financing gaps currently existing in the continent to boost livelihoods of oceanside communities, aid biodiversity recovery responses and enhance take climate action. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Fish swim near dead coral in Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Countries on Africa's west coast are increasingly turning to climate funding initiatives to innovative financing models to close the large climate financing gaps currently existing in the continent to boost livelihoods of oceanside communities, aid biodiversity recovery responses and enhance take climate action. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga