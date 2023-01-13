AFI Awards holds moment of silence for Lisa Marie Presley

Attendees included Steven Spielberg, Patricia Arquette, Daniel Kaluuya, Seth Rogen and Miles Teller.

Films recognized included "Avatar: The Way of Water," “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Nope,” “She Said,” “Tar,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking."

Television shows honored were “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks,” “Mo,” “Pachinko,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Severance,” “Somebody Somewhere" and “The White Lotus.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin" was separately given a special award during the event -- where each film and TV show was honored with well-spoken words about the celebrated project followed by a brief clip of a scene.

Laughs and hugs were shared before the event between “Severance” stars Adam Scott and Arquette, who later took photos with other cast members including the show's director Ben Stiller. “Nope” director Jordan Peele had a chat with Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. Weaver posed for photos with her “Avatar” co-star Stephen Lang, the film's director James Cameron and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

A pregnant Keke Palmer was all smiles when she saw Kaluuya, her “Nope” co-star, before the two hugged and talked for a few minutes.

Al Pacino received a standing ovation after he closed the luncheon with a 10-minute benediction to celebrate the honoree's achievements.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spellings of “Teller” in the 6th graf and “Keke” in the 11th graf.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello