Afghans seek help for women back home before it's too late

“How could we fight, our friends back home tell us, who do not take easy our call for them to fight at a time that we already left the country,” Zarei told The Associated Press.

Zarei's younger sister Sabera, 21, who had been studying law in Afghanistan, said her classmates were "depressed and disappointed after the rushing move out by the U.S. Army.”

Fear for family members still in Afghanistan haunts the Afghan evacuees, who are waiting in Albania for authorization to move to the United States and other countries.

Setara Golzari, 15, said the school she had attended in Herat, Afghanistan, was closed by the Taliban.

“Why do they hate women?” she asked.

Golzari called on the U.S. government to speed up the visa process for her family, saying her mother suffers from a serious illness that has gone untreated for the last month in Albania.

“She doesn’t have the proper diet and we are not finding the medicine she uses and she is suffering a lot,” the teenager said.

Albania has sheltered a total of 2,250 Afghan evacuees in hotels and resorts around the Balkan nation. They have been told they will have to stay there for about a year until U.S. authorities finish processing their special immigration visas.

Albania has offered medical assistance to all Afghan evacuees. Albanian doctors. however, often ask for private payments because the Afghans are not listed as having medical insurance.

The Afghan Women’s Network issued a plea for the international community “to take action to end the existing violence against the Afghan people, especially women, and to establish a mechanism to monitor human rights violations in Afghanistan and not to leave our people alone.”

Caption An Afghan woman takes part in the awareness meeting on violence against women, at a coastline tourist resort in Golem, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Afghan women evacuated to Albanian after the Taliban came to power in August have made a loud call to the international community to pay attention to their female brethren back at home who are harshly discriminated. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda

Caption An Afghan girl holds a sketch during a public awareness meeting on violence against women, at a coastline tourist resort in Golem, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Afghan women evacuated to Albanian after the Taliban came to power in August have made a loud call to the international community to pay attention to their female brethren back at home who are harshly discriminated. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda

Caption Afghan women take part in an awareness meeting on violence against women, at a coastline tourist resort in Golem, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Afghan women evacuated to Albanian after the Taliban came to power in August have made a loud call to the international community to pay attention to their female brethren back at home who are harshly discriminated. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda

Caption Maryam Ahmadi recites the Qur'an during a public awareness meeting on violence against women, at a coastline tourist resort in Golem, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Afghan women evacuated to Albanian after the Taliban came to power in August have made a loud call to the international community to pay attention to their female brethren back at home who are harshly discriminated. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda

Caption Afghan women take part in the awareness meeting on violence against women, at a coastline tourist resort in Golem, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Afghan women evacuated to Albanian after the Taliban came to power in August have made a loud call to the international community to pay attention to their female brethren back at home who are harshly discriminated. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda