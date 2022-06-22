Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 155 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake in the country’s eastern Paktika province.
Information remained scarce otherwise on the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck.
The Bakhtar news agency separately reported rescuers were arriving by helicopter.
In Other News
1
Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties
2
Royals overcome Ohtani's 2 HRs, 8 RBIs to beat Angels 12-11
3
LEADING OFF: Harper healing, Ohtani on mound, Anderson 8-0
4
Europe wildfire risk heightened by early heat waves, drought
5
Europe wildfire risk heightened by early heat waves, drought