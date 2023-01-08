AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs. Chiefs

If the Bills would’ve defeated the Bengals, they would have earned the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs because a 24-20 win in Kansas City in October gave Buffalo a tiebreaker edge. Instead, the Bills finished with the No. 2 seed and will host the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in a wild-card game next weekend.

The Bills lost a thrilling overtime game at Kansas City in the divisional round last year. The Chiefs have hosted the last four AFC championship games, going 2-2. They would host it again if their opponent is not Buffalo.

Cincinnati's 27-16 win over Baltimore eliminated the rule change that called for a coin flip to determine home-field advantage for the Ravens-Bengals matchup in an AFC wild-card game. The Bengals (12-4) will host the Ravens (10-7) next weekend. The Bengals had criticized the coin flip proposal, and running back Joe Mixon mocked it Sunday by flicking a coin and kicking it after scoring a touchdown.

