Advocacy group seeks new White House post on hostage cases

In addition, family members of detainees have demonstrated in recent months outside the White House and in New York, and a mural unveiled this summer in Washington depicting faces of Americans jailed abroad added to the publicity.

Yet more than 60 Americans are still being held hostage or wrongfully detained, and the report's authors say such cases appear tougher to resolve than they were a decade ago. Nearly half of the U.S. nationals who are still detained have been held for five years or longer, the report says.

The report also says the number of countries holding Americans captives has grown over the last decade, totaling 19 in 2022. Seventy-five percent of currently detained Americans are being held by China, Russia, Iran and Venezuela, the report says.

The Biden administration has said publicly that it regards the release of hostages as a top priority, though officials have also noted that such resolutions can involve difficult decisions — particularly in the case of prisoner swaps involving lawfully convicted felons in the U.S. — and that the U.S. is not the only country with a say in the matter.

In the case of Griner and Whelan, for instance, the administration says it has not received a productive response from Russia to a substantial offer it made several months ago for their release.

The report makes 10 recommendations, including empowering and funding the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a unit based at FBI headquarters but comprised of representatives from different agencies.

Because the interagency cell is led by the FBI, the report says, it creates the perception that the unit operates on the FBI's behalf rather than the whole of government. It recommends that the cell be supervised by rotating leaders from across different agencies, “so it can remain neutral, impactful, and influential across the interagency,” and that the Biden administration consider relocating it away from the FBI and elevating the position of director to a more senior role.

The report also recommends the creation of a new position at the National Security Council who would serve as a deputy assistant to the president and special coordinator for detentions. The person would also engage with the regional directorates with the regional directorates.

“In addition,” the report says, “having direct access to the president is critical to ensure that wrongful detainee issues are better prioritized and understood.”

The foundation was named after James Foley, a freelance journalist who was among a group of Westerners brutally murdered in Islamic State captivity in Syria in 2014. Two British IS militants, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury in connection with those deaths and are serving life sentences.

The murders of Foley and other Americans at the hands of IS operatives reshaped the U.S. government's approach to hostage-taking, spurring the creation of the fusion cell as well as a new office within the State Department known as the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Credit: Sofia Sandurskaya Credit: Sofia Sandurskaya