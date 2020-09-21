Advisory committee urges extra time for 2020 census

A hearing in Maryland was being held Monday, and a hearing in San Jose, California, will take place Tuesday.

Government attorneys have argued that the census must finish by the end of September to meet a Dec. 31 deadline for turning over numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment. Facing a disruption in operations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau had asked Congress for a deadline extension. The request passed the Democratic-controlled House, but the Republican-controlled Senate has failed to act on it.