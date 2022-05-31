Advisers tell Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier bid

While New York-based JetBlue wants to acquire 100% of Spirit, the Frontier offer would let Spirit shareholders keep 48.5% of the new, combined airline.

The Spirit board’s view “that more patient shareholders would reap greater benefits by staying invested in a combined Frontier/Spirit could prove out over time,” ISS acknowledged. But it said a sale to JetBlue would give Spirit shareholders a significant premium while airline stocks are down and let those who are optimistic about the sector reinvest the premium.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said the company continues to believe the Frontier deal is better for his shareholders. He said that during discussions between the companies, “JetBlue admitted that a lawsuit (by the U.S. Justice Department) seeking to block a merger with Spirit was a 100% certainty."

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the ISS report highlighted the need for Spirit board of directors to negotiate with JetBlue — “this time in good faith."

Frontier declined to comment.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. closed up 2%, Denver-based Frontier Group Holdings Inc. gained 3%, while JetBlue Airways Corp. fell 1%.