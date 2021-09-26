journal-news logo
Adola wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45, Bekele finishes third

Ethiopia's Guye Adola celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Ethiopia's Guye Adola celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Nation & World
By CIARÁN FAHEY, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Guye Adola of Ethiopia has won the Berlin Marathon

BERLIN (AP) — Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, when compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race.

Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2017 and he went one better by winning in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds.

Late challenger Bethwel Yegon of Kenya was second in 2:06:14 and Bekele finished third in 2:06:47.

Bekele had been hoping to beat Kipchoge’s world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018. He came within two seconds of the mark when he won in 2019, but finished more than five minutes off the mark this time.

The 39-year-old Bekele was running nine months after recovering from COVID-19 and he appeared to be struggling after dropping behind the leaders around the 18-kilometer mark.

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:20:09 on her debut.

Ethiopia's Guye Adola celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Ethiopia's Guye Adola celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Ethiopia's Guye Adola celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Ethiopia's Guye Adola celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele reacts after finishing the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele reacts after finishing the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele runs to the finish line in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele runs to the finish line in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Japan's Hidekazu Hijikata reacts after crossing the finish line in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Japan's Hidekazu Hijikata reacts after crossing the finish line in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Japan's Hidekazu Hijikata runs to the finish line in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Japan's Hidekazu Hijikata runs to the finish line in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

