Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

The German sportswear brand said recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd who became a social justice advocate.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products, “ said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden in a statement. ”Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it. "