Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

He recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other comments. He also was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

Ye’s talent agency, CAA, has dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.

The Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye last week, according to Women's Wear Daily. JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye's antisemitic comments.

In recent weeks, Ye also has ended his company's association with Gap and has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers.

After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy conservative social network Parler.

Demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass Saturday unfurled a banner praising Ye's antisemitic comments, prompting an outcry on social media from celebrities and others who said they stand with Jewish people.