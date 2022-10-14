Adidas confirms Moroccan art inspired Algerian soccer jersey

“This case demonstrated to us tangibly the importance of protecting Moroccan cultural heritage," Elajouti, the government lawyer, said in a statement on Friday. The jersey dispute has been favorably resolved to underline "the pivotal role Morocco plays in the region in defending the intangible cultural heritage in the face of cultural appropriation attempts,” he said.

Zellige art and craftwork is present and practiced across North Africa and Andalusia, an autonomous region of Spain.

Decades-old tensions between Morocco and Algeria have deepened in recent years. They stem largely from a dispute over the Western Sahara, a territory annexed by Morocco in 1975. Sahrawis from the Algeria-backed Polisario Front have sought independence for the region for decades.

Adidas unveiled the new design last month, saying on its Middle East and North Africa Instagram account that the “Algeria culture wear collection” was inspired by the “architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar Palace” in the northern Algerian city of Tlemcen.