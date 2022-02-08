Adele up for trophies and set to perform at UK's Brit Awards

The soulful singer has nominations in four categories — including album of the year for “30” — and also is scheduled to perform during the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena. It comes weeks after she canceled a planned Las Vegas residency at the last minute, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and British rappers Little Simz and Dave also have four nominations apiece, including artist and album of the year. Other multiple nominees include Sam Fender, Central Cee and David Guetta, while Taylor Swift will battle it out with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X for international artist of the year.