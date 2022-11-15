Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

Torrey Craig’s layup with 8:03 left put Phoenix up 102-89, the Suns’ biggest lead of the night. The Heat outscored Phoenix 24-10 the rest of the way, then held on in the final seconds.

Lowry made a 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining for a 109-107 lead, Miami’s first time on top since the opening seconds of the second half. Booker answered with a 3-pointer to put Phoenix back on top, and the lead changed hands three more times in the final 58.4 seconds.

Both teams were missing key guards. Miami’s Tyler Herro was out for the fourth consecutive game with a sprained left ankle, and Phoenix’s Chris Paul sat with right heel soreness.

Suns: The Suns don’t believe Paul’s heel issue is long-term. “Day-to-day,” coach Monty Williams said. ... Phoenix lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. ... The Suns had been 7-0 in games in which they led by at least 13 points.

Heat: Among those in the crowd -- Wayne Gretzky, Odell Beckham Jr. and Melvin Ingram. ... Dewayne Dedmon had 12 for the Heat, including a pair of 3-pointers late in the third to stop a Phoenix run. ... Adebayo also had 10 rebounds, and scored 14 of his points in the fourth.

Lowry’s first 3-pointer of the night was the 2,000th of his career. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to make that many.

South Florida native Dedric Taylor was one of the referees working the game, doing so on his 47th birthday. Taylor worked for the City of North Miami Beach Parks & Recreation Department and was a UPS driver before getting into the NBA as an official.

Suns: Host Golden State on Wednesday

Heat: Visit Toronto on Wednesday.

