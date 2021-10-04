Adams: US was `just a little bit naive' in early qualifiers

Players who had Sunday games in Europe with their clubs were still arriving Monday and missed the practice at St David’s Performance Center.

With only two days off between games, Adams was one of two Americans who played all 270 minutes last month, joined by defender Miles Robinson. A 22-year-old from Wappinger, New York, who is with RB Leipzig, Adams regretted looking too far ahead last month.

“I remember, even myself, I previously said, `Let’s get nine points in the window.' Let’s focus on each game and what we need to do in order to to to win each game. And then I think that’s going to set us up for the best success.”

Seventeen holdovers from last month are joined by D.C. United winger Paul Arriola, Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and Lille forward Tim Weah, who have recovered from injuries.

Venezia midfielder Gianluca Busio and Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe were added along with Tenerife right back Shaq Moore, Hoffenheim defender Chris Richards and Heracles midfielder Luca de la Torre.

“It’s on the players, it’s on the staff, for us to really be able to manage every moment," Arriola said. “A lot of these guys played in the last in the last round of games. So they have some experience. They know what to expect. They know what away games look like. They know what the home games look like. We all know how important this is for all of us in this country.”

Notes: Adams and Arriola both did not express an opinion on the U.S. Soccer Federation's proposal that U.S. men give up a portion of FIFA's World Cup prize money passed along as bonuses by the USSF. The federation proposed the men and women agree in collective bargaining to add their bonus payments together and split them to counteract FIFA giving far more in bonus money to the men than the women.

