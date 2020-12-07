Adam Wainwright wins MLB's Roberto Clemente Award

“Sometimes you have to tell people things you’re doing so that you can inspire others to do other things also,” Wainwright said. “So it’s not why we do it, to achieve any kind of award or trophy, but it is certainly nice to be recognized for it.”

Previous winners on the Cardinals include Lou Brock (1975). Ozzie Smith (1995), Albert Pujols (2008), Carlos Beltrán (2013) and Yadier Molina (2018).

The award usually is announced during the World Series but was delayed this year until Monday because of the pandemic.

Wainwright thought back to gathering donors at the ballpark back in 2013 when the foundation was just starting.

“We’ve seen who that’s affecting, seeing how the meals have helped people. We’ve seen how the water has changed people’s lives and how the the medical facility has changed people’s lives,” he said. “And so seeing that in person, it’s really powerful.”

