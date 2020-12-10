Adam Eaton and White Sox finalize $8 million, 1-year deal

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López. That trade was made one a day after the White Sox dealt former ace Chris Sale to Boston for infielder Yoán Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, launching a rebuild that helped vault Chicago to the playoffs last season.

Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.