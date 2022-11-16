Actor Kevin Spacey to face 7 additional sex charges in UK

Britain’s Crown Prosecution said Wednesday that charges against the former “House of Cards” star are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004.

The prosecuting authority approved the charges following "a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,'' said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.