Actor Dustin Hoffman and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes among celebrities at Wimbledon

The presence of Hoffman — who won an Oscar for his role in “Rain Man” — was perhaps fitting on a day when showers disrupted play at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament both in the morning and afternoon.

The match between Alcaraz and Tiafoe was played under a retractable roof, keeping everyone dry.

Hoffman is no stranger to Wimbledon. In 2012, he was in Serena Williams' player box to watch the American's fourth-round match.

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who won his third Super Bowl title this year, had also attended a Morgan Wallen concert in Hyde Park in central London on Thursday.

Other famous names in the Royal Box on Friday included composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Prince Michael of Kent.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP