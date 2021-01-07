Activists in Kenosha move carefully after US Capitol chaos

“We’re trying to keep the city relatively quiet," Isaac Wallner, another activist, said Thursday. "We want to keep everybody safe and don’t want to fit into a narrative that we’re destructive.”

Leaders of Kenosha, a civil rights group that has repeatedly called for peaceful demonstration, later announced a plan to march Monday afternoon to demand Sheskey be fired.

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has been speaking to activist groups to encourage what he called “a nonviolent civil uprising.” That, he said, could include sit-ins, shutdowns of highways and boycotts to apply pressure on the city, state and federal government to change laws and policies that enable officers to avoid charges.

Still, a state of emergency remains in effect for the city of 100,000 people on the Wisconsin-Illinois border about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Chicago. National Guard troops remain in the city, and most downtown businesses were boarded up Thursday.

Sherry Ludwig's shop, Bisou Lingerie, is among the many downtown businesses that are protected by plywood. She said looters in August smashed her front window, stole her cash register and did about $35,000 worth of damage that took six weeks to repair.

She said she's “cautiously optimistic” that the civil unrest the city saw this past summer won't repeat itself, saying community and businesses leaders have been holding discussions since then.

“I had a feeling it wouldn't happen (after the charging decision),” she said. “We've moved forward.”

Pamela Oliver, a University of Wisconsin-Madison sociology professor emeritus who studies the dynamics of protest, said Blake demonstrators may believe that right-wing militias are looking for street confrontations after the Capitol attack.

“I think it’s a very dangerous time to be trying to do anti-police protesting,” she said. “I do think the right-wing, white, armed (groups) are dangerous and there’s a lot of evidence at least some police in some areas support them. There's evidence police in Kenosha support them.”

Kenosha police were captured on cellphone video during the August protest thanking militia members — and Rittenhouse — for coming to the city. They allowed Rittenhouse to walk past them in the moments after the shootings. Law enforcement has said Rittenhouse was waved through in the chaos of the moment.

Oliver said that even though daily street protests aren't happening, the Black Lives Matter movement isn't going away and is only generating more support among whites.

“People are being very careful and thoughtful in this historic moment,” she said. “I don't think it means they've given up. Black groups are organized and have a lot more allies now than they had five years ago.”

Blake supporters are still moving behind the scenes. The Blake family's attorney, Ben Crump, has said he plans to file a civil lawsuit. Kim Motley, an attorney representing the family of one of the men Rittenhouse killed and the one he wounded, has filed notice of a pair of $10 million claims against the city, the first step toward filing a lawsuit. She alleges the city and Kenosha County were negligent in their response to the unrest.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian didn't return a message Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice also is investigating the shooting.

Richmond reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Stephen Groves and AP Legal Affairs Writer Michael Tarm contributed to this report.

Work continues on a demolished building is shown in Kenosha, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 7. 2021. The chaotic protests that everyone feared would ensue after a prosecutor decided this week not to charge a Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back haven't materialized as activists bide their time after right-wing extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Bisou Lingerie is boarded up in Kenosha, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 7. 2021. The chaotic protests that everyone feared would ensue after a prosecutor decided this week not to charge a Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back haven't materialized as activists bide their time after right-wing extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Windows are boarded up in Kenosha, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 7. 2021. The chaotic protests that everyone feared would ensue after a prosecutor decided this week not to charge a Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back haven't materialized as activists bide their time after right-wing extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)