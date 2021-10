Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

Shell said the company is investing billions of dollars in “lower-carbon energy. To help alter the mix of energy Shell sells, we need to grow these new businesses rapidly. That means letting our customers know through advertising or social media what lower-carbon solutions we offer now or are developing, so they can switch when the time is right for them.”

Police moved in to break up the demonstration, boarding the Beluga II and detaining activists. More were detained at the oil tank. Greenpeace said 17 activists were arrested. Rotterdam police could not immediately confirm the number of arrests.

Shell said it respects the right to peaceful protest, “if it is done safely. That is not the case now. The demonstrators are illegally on our property, where strict safety protocols apply,” the company said.

Calls for fossil fuel advertising bans are gaining traction. Earlier this year, Amsterdam imposed a ban in the city's metro network on ads linked to what it called “fossil products” such as gas-powered cars and cheap airline tickets. The municipality called the move a first step in a wider move to remove such ads from the Dutch capital's streets.

The campaign for a law banning ads linked to fossil fuels across the EU needs to gather 1 million verified signatures in a year. If it succeeds, the EU's executive Commission has to look at the request, but is not obliged to take action.

“This legislation would increase public awareness of products and technologies that are responsible for climate change and other environmental and health harms,” the environmental coalition said on its website.

Coinciding with the launch, Greenpeace's Dutch branch published a report accusing major energy companies of large scale “greenwashing” in their advertising campaigns — defining the term as “as a combination of both fossil fuel companies’ advertisements promoting genuinely climate friendly initiatives, as well as their advertisements that promote false climate solutions as ‘green.'”

The study analyzed more than 3,000 ads on social media by six energy companies and concluded that 63% amounted to greenwashing.

“We can confidently say that all the companies in the dataset are greenwashing, as their advertisements do not accurately reflect their business activities — either through an over-emphasis on their ‘green’ activities, or an under-emphasis on their fossil fuel activities,” the report said.

Caption Greenpeace's Beluga II carries a banner reading "Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising" as it blocks part of the port at a Shell refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A coalition of environmental groups launched a campaign calling for a Europe-wide ban on fossil fuel advertising ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which start in Glasgow on Oct. 31st, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

