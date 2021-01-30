Activists back French-Vietnamese woman's Agent Orange case

So far only military veterans from the U.S. and other countries involved in the war have won compensation. The justice system in France allows citizens to sue over events that took place abroad.

Backed by the NGO alliance named the Collectif Vietnam Dioxine, which called for Saturday’s gathering at Trocadero Plaza, Tran's legal action is aimed at gaining recognition for civilians harmed by Agent Orange and the damage the herbicide did to the environment.

U.S. forces used Agent Orange to defoliate Vietnamese jungles and to destroy Viet Cong crops during the war.

Between 1962 and 1971, the U.S. military sprayed roughly 11 million gallons of the chemical agent across large swaths of southern Vietnam. Dioxin stays in the soil and in the sediment at the bottom of lakes and rivers for generations. It can enter the food supply through the fat of fish and other animals.

Vietnam says as many as 4 million of its citizens were exposed to the herbicide and as many as 3 million have suffered illnesses from it, including the children of people who were exposed during the war.

“That’s where lies the crime, the tragedy because with Agent Orange, it doesn’t stop. It is passed on from one generation to the next,” Tran said.

Tran's case was heard on Monday at the court in Evry, a southern suburb of Paris.

Bayer argues any legal responsibility for Trans's claims should belong to the United States, saying in a statement that the Agent Orange was made “under the sole management of the U.S. government for exclusively military purposes.”

Tran’s lawyers argued that the U.S. government had not requisitioned the chemical but secured it from the companies through a bidding process.

The court's ruling is scheduled on May 10.

Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, waves as she delivers a speech during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris, Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Activists gathered Saturday in Paris in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined a case opposing a French-Vietnamese woman to 14 companies that produced and sold the toxic chemical. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Activists hold a banner reading « Justice for Tran To Nga » during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris, Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Activists gathered Saturday in Paris in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined a case opposing a French-Vietnamese woman to 14 companies that produced and sold the toxic chemical. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

An activist holds a picture of Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris, Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Activists gathered Saturday in Paris in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined a case opposing a French-Vietnamese woman to 14 companies that produced and sold the toxic chemical. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Activists hold pictures of Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris, Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Activists gathered Saturday in Paris in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined a case opposing a French-Vietnamese woman to 14 companies that produced and sold the toxic chemical. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

An activist wears a face mask reading « Justice for Tran To Nga » during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris, Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Activists gathered Saturday in Paris in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined a case opposing a French-Vietnamese woman to 14 companies that produced and sold the toxic chemical. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

An activist holds a placard reading « Our poisoned lands » during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris, Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Activists gathered Saturday in Paris in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined a case opposing a French-Vietnamese woman to 14 companies that produced and sold the toxic chemical. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus