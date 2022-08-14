Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote

A spokeswoman for the Kansas Secretary of State's Office, Whitney Tempel, said Friday that Leavitt had posted a $200,000 bond, but Leavitt said in updates posed to TikTok over the weekend that the bond had not been paid yet and fundraising was ongoing. Tempel didn't immediately respond to messages from the newspaper and The Associated Press.

Leavitt said in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday morning that there was 24 hours left to raise money for the effort.

Earlier this month, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed the conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points and was the first test of voter sentiment after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo from Friday, July 8, 2022, a sign in a yard in Olathe, Kansas, promotes a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion. Supporters call the measure "Value Them Both," arguing that it protects both unborn children and the women carrying them. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna Combined Shape Caption In this photo from Friday, July 8, 2022, a sign in a yard in Olathe, Kansas, promotes a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion. Supporters call the measure "Value Them Both," arguing that it protects both unborn children and the women carrying them. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna