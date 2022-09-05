Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea's warning

Days after Kim Yo Jong’s warning, a man wielding a steel pipe attacked Park at a rally in Seoul, breaking the activist's arm.

Police said the attacker was detained but didn’t immediately provide further details. Park said he believes North Korea has ordered pro-Pyongyang forces in South Korea to attack his group, a claim that cannot be independently confirmed.

In a failed assassination attempt in 2011, South Korean authorities captured a North Korean agent who tried to kill Park with a pen equipped with a poison needle.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to leafleting campaigns and other outside attempts to criticize the Kim family’s authoritarian rule of its people, most of whom have little access to foreign news. In 2014, North Korea fired at balloons flying toward its territory, and in 2020 it destroyed an empty South Korean-built liaison office in the North to express its anger over leafleting.

Last year, South Korea, under its previous liberal government that sought to improve ties with the North, enforced a contentious new law criminalizing such civilian leafleting campaigns. He was handed a suspended fine of 3 million won ($2,190) over previous balloon flights.

After Park sent balloons carrying medicine across the border in July, police said they were investigating Park’s activities. Park said he wasn’t contacted by police over the launch.

Police weren’t immediately available for comment on Park’s newer balloon floating.