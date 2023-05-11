ACM Awards open with Keith Urban, Garth and Dolly and early win for Cole Swindell

The easy banter between Brooks, in his first hosting gig, and Parton carried the show's early moments. The pair are co-hosting, and Parton will close out the two-hour show that's streaming on Amazon Prime with a performance of a song from her upcoming rock album.

Singer-songwriter HARDY entered Thursday's show as the leading nominee, up for seven trophies including two in the song of the year category. One of his nominated songs is "Wait in the Truck," his duet with Lainey Wilson, who is second-leading nominee.

He's also a nominee as a songwriter for Morgan Wallen's “Sand in my Boots.” The country superstar won't perform as planned due to a vocal cord injury that's halted his tour.

The night could end with reigning entertainer of the year Miranda Lambert extending her lead as the most decorated artist in ACMs history. She's up for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Wallen.

Two nominees are already winners: Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan have won best new artist honors.

Performers will include some of country's biggest names, including Carly Pearce and Brandy Clark, along with a special performance from British pop star Ed Sheeran.

