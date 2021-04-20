ACM Awards hits record low ratings, join the ceremony slump

The news magazine and the ACM Awards — which ranked among last week's top five programs despite the ceremony's slump — were both on CBS and helped lead the network to a weekly ratings victory.

CBS averaged 4.45 million viewers, followed by ABC with 3.6 million. NBC had 3.1 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 1.07 million, ION had 1.05 million and the CW had 710,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.23 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.48 million, HGTV had 1.36 million, CNN had 1.05 million and TBS had 947,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” topped the evening news ratings contest, averaging 8.3 million viewers last week. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.9 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of April 12-18, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.48 million.

2. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.46 million.

3. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.83 million.

4. ACM Awards, CBS, 6.28 million.

5. “The Voice,” NBC, 5.83 million.

6. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 5.58 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.56 million.

8. "United States of Al," CBS, 5.45 million.

9. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 5.44 million.

10. “American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 5.39 million.

11. “Mom,” CBS, 5.35 million.

12. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.17 million.

13. “Bull,” CBS, 5.12 million.

14. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.1 million.

15. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 4.98 million.

16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.95 million.

17. “This Is Us,” NBC, 4.81 million.

18. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 4.74 million.

19. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.73 million.

20. “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC, 4.41 million.