ACLU demands reform after Black girl arrested in Hawaii

The ACLU wants the city and state to pay $500,000 in damages to the child and her mother.

Representatives for the police department, the education department and the attorney general's office didn't immediately comment Monday. The ACLU is giving them until Nov. 8 to respond.

The letter described how the mother cried in horror while watching police drive her daughter away in handcuffs.

The girl later told her mother police made the child remove her shoelaces and earrings at the police station, but she didn’t know how. The handcuffs left marks on the girl's wrists, the ACLU said.

"The mother and daughter were singled out because of their race, both perceived and treated as ‘more dangerous,’ less rational, and less worthy of respect for their rights than the non-Black students and parents involved," the ACLU letter said.

The child later moved with relatives to the U.S. mainland while her mom stayed behind for her new job with the Department of Defense. The mother eventually left Hawaii, too.