Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Aciman, Toibin among contributors to book on Sigmund Freud

FILE - Jewish psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud appears at his Hampstead home in London on June 6, 1938. Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Freud. “On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud,” conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Jewish psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud appears at his Hampstead home in London on June 6, 1938. Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Freud. “On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud,” conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Sigmund Freud

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Sigmund Freud.

“On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud,” conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press.

“Freud is a complicated and controversial figure, and this anthology will present a wealth of diverse and engaging perspectives on his legacy," Princeton University Press Executive Editor Anne Savarese said in a statement Thursday.

Other writers featured in the book include Jennifer Finney Boylan, Gerald Early, Siri Hustvedt and Esther Freud, great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. Blauner previously edited “Now Comes Good Sailing: On Henry David Thoreau and the Meaning of Life," which included essays by Joyce Carol Oates, Lauren Groff and John McPhee.

In Other News
1
Civil rights leaders decry missed minorities in 2020 census
2
Stocks slump on Wall Street as oil, inflation worries rise
3
Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack
4
South Africa's president appoints new chief justice
5
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top