Accused California mass killer incompetent to stand trial

Police say that on March 31, Gaxiola Gonzalez opened fire at a mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, in Orange southeast of Los Angeles.

Authorities had to use bolt cutters to break bicycle locks that had been used to shut the gates at the business complex.

Family members of the victims were in the courtroom where Orange County Superior Court Judge Cheri Pham told them that the case couldn't proceed unless the defendant is found competent.

“Everything that is happening now is beyond everyone’s control,” Pham said, according to the Register.

“We are struggling with the system, and yet there is nothing we can do,” said Raquel Ramirez Quiroz, the aunt of one of the victims. “This is just a nightmare and we can’t wake up… I hope this moves faster, because the justice we are not getting is tearing this family apart.”

Gaxiola Gonzalez is charged with special-circumstances murder for the killings of Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; Luis Tovar, 50; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; and Matthew Farias, 9. He also is charged with the attempted murder of Matthew’s mother, Blanca Ismeralda Tamayo, and for allegedly shooting at two officers who weren’t injured.

Authorities haven’t revealed a motive for the attack. His estranged wife worked at the business for more than a decade. But Aleyda Mendoza told The Associated Press in a text that she and Gaxiola had been separated for two years, and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”