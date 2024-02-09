Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at age 88

Ozawa exerted enormous influence over the BSO during his tenure. His celebrity attracted famous performers like Yo-Yo Ma. He won two Emmys for television work with the orchestra.

When Ozawa conducted the Boston orchestra in 2006 for the first time since he left four years before, he received a hero’s welcome with a nearly six-minute ovation.

Ozawa was also the artistic director and founder of the Saito Kinen Festival, Japan’s music and opera festival.

Ozawa died on Tuesday at his Tokyo home, according to his management office, Veroza Japan. His funeral was attended only by close relatives as his family wished to have a quiet farewell, his office said.

