ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

League athletics directors unanimously supported the change announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements of basketball games nationally.

Games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will be considered a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record. The change is retroactive dating to the beginning of the winter-sports schedule, meaning it will remove recent forfeits for the Boston College men’s basketball team against Wake Forest and the Miami women’s basketball team against Duke.