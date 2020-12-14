ACC hires Northwestern AD Phillips as new commissioner

Phillips was a candidate to become Big Ten commissioner when the conference was searching for a replacement for Jim Delany last year, but ultimately the league went outside of college athletics and hired former NFL executive Kevin Warren.

A person with knowledge of the situation told AP that Phillips agreed to a five-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the ACC had not released terms of Phillips' deal.

The ACC announced Swofford’s retirement in June, though he was to continue in the job until a successor was named and to aid the transition.

The 72-year-old Swofford became commissioner in 1997 of a very different ACC, which had only nine members at the time and remained basketball-focused. Swofford eventually led the ACC through multiple waves of expansion to form a 15-team conference stretching along nearly the entire Eastern Seaboard and west into Kentucky and Indiana.

AP College Basketball Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

Northwestern University Athletic Director Jim Phillips poses outside his home in Wilmette, Ill., in this Oct. 9, 2008, photo. The Atlantic Coast Conference is finalizing a deal to make Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips the league's next commissioner. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press they expected an agreement to be reached with Phillips and the conference soon. (John J. Kim/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: John J. Kim Credit: John J. Kim

