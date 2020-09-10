Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

In “Creating Worlds,” which is described as a space that “evokes Miyazaki’s fantastical worlds,” audiences can delve into the bathhouse from “Spirited Away” and the underwater world in “Ponyo,” before taking a moment to pause in the “Sky View” installation which is touted as a highlight of the exhibit. The final two galleries are “Transformations,” exploring character and setting metamorphosis, and the “Magical Forest.”

There will also be an accompanying 256-page catalog with production materials from his early television work and his feature films and essays by the likes of “Inside Out” director Pete Docter. The museum will also organize film screenings in Japanese and English.

Museum director Bill Kramer said that this is a fitting way of opening their doors, “signifying the global scope of the Academy Museum.”

Designed by architect Renzo Piano, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the historic Saban Building and is currently set to open on April 30, 2021.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr