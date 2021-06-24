Abu Dhabi says no vaccines for tourists, changes app posting

The UAE's government-run media office did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi health authority's phone application showed updated criteria for vaccine access, saying visitors to the Emirati capital could now get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Chinese state-backed Sinopharm jab by presenting their passports.

But after that notice was shared online and widely reported by international media, the Abu Dhabi media office issued a statement clarifying the city was offering free COVID-19 vaccines only to those with valid or expired residency visas, “which does not include include holders of valid tourist or visitors visas.”