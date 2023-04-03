Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

Utah lawmakers have previously said they no longer think the state needs a specific licensing scheme for abortion clinics after the high court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. They've noted that, in addition to creating a new, more restrictive post-Roe licensing scheme, the law also clarifies the definition of abortion to address liability concerns about how exceptions are worded in state law — a provision Republicans have called a compromise.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, the legislation’s Republican sponsor, said after Cox signed the ban that the final version of her legislation was a byproduct of working with doctors and hospitals to "strike the best balance of protecting innocent life and protecting women who experience rare and dangerous complications during pregnancy."

Still, the signing of the law last month set off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients, who are already navigating a raft of overlapping trigger laws and legal challenges in Utah.

Since the law’s passage, Republican legislators and Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services have said abortion clinics could apply for new licenses as hospitals.

“If an abortion clinic meets the requirements of a hospital then they may apply for a hospital license,” Charla Haley, a state health department spokesperson, said in a statement last month.

However, doing so would likely require major changes for the state’s four standalone clinics, which primarily provide medication abortion and have relied on clinicians and nurse practitioners rather than physicians and surgeons.

The turmoil mirrors developments in Republican strongholds throughout the United States that have taken shape since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, transformed the legal landscape and prompted a raft of lawsuits in at least 21 states.