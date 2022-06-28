Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

In Tennessee, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed a six-week ban to take effect at the state's request. An even more restrictive ban, prohibiting nearly all abortions, is set to take effect in a month. Both measures would make performing an abortion a felony and subject doctors to up to 15 years in prison.

In Houston, a judge blocked enforcement for now of a statewide ban on virtually all abortions, according to a group representing abortion clinics in the state.

“It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Abortions in Texas are still prohibited at about six weeks because of a law that took effect last year.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision opened the gates on a wave of litigation. One side is seeking to put statewide bans into effect swiftly, while the other is trying to stop or at least delay such measures.

Much of the court activity focused on "trigger laws" adopted in 13 states that were designed to take effect quickly upon last week's ruling. Additional lawsuits could also target old anti-abortion laws that were left on the books in some states and went unenforced under Roe. Newer abortion restrictions that were put on hold pending the Supreme Court ruling are also coming back into play.

Abortion rights supporters gathered at the South Carolina statehouse Tuesday. Merritt Watts, who moved to South Carolina from California last year, said if she still lived in California, she would have “completely different rights.”

“I used to think of red states as someone else’s problem, but it’s not,” the Charleston resident said. “They deserve what Californians have.”

___

Forliti reported from Minneapolis and Mulvihill from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Associated Press writers across the U.S. contributed to this report.

___

Combined Shape Caption Protesters upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins Combined Shape Caption Protesters upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Combined Shape Caption Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Columbia South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins Combined Shape Caption Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Columbia South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins