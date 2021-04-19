ABN AMRO pays multimillion fine in money laundering probe

However, in Denmark Danske Bank said its CEO Chris Vogelzang had resigned after being named as one of the suspects. Gerrit Zalm, a former Dutch finance minister and ex-ABN AMRO board member, also quit Danske Bank's board.

Vogelzang said he was surprised by the Dutch probe.

“I left ABN AMRO more than four years ago and am comfortable with the fact that I managed my management responsibilities with integrity and dedication,” he said. “My status as a suspect does not imply that I will be charged.”

ABN AMRO said in a statement that it “deeply regrets the situation and recognizes the seriousness of the matter, and that it has fallen short in the fulfilment of its role as gatekeeper aimed at combatting money laundering.”

CEO Robert Swaak added: “This is unacceptable and we take full responsibility for this.”

____

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed.