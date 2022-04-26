ABC's 'black-ish' ends its run as ABC looks to future

The series based in a Philadelphia elementary school and inspired by Brunson's mother, a kindergarten teacher, debuted in December to strong reviews. It ended its first season on April 12 with an average of 2.9 million viewers per episode, which swelled to 8 million when a full month's delayed viewing is counted in, Nielsen said.

Brunson said that she's a fan of workplace and family comedies, which have been a staple of ABC's lineup for generations.

“I think the world was really longing for that kind of feeling again — the things we got from older shows like ‘Family Ties’ and more modern shows like ‘The Office’ and ‘Parks & Rec,’” she said.

The show will be back for a second season in the fall.

CBS won the week in prime-time last week with an average of 4.5 million viewers, led by “60 Minutes,” which was the week's top-ranked show for the sixth time this season. NBC averaged 3.01 million viewers, ABC had 2.96 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 970,000 and Ion Television had 960,000.

TNT led cable networks with a prime-time average of 2.62 million viewers. Fox News Channel had 2.25 million, ESPN had 1.33 million, MSNBC had 1.09 million and HGTV had 1.03 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.8 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” averaged 6.7 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.9 million.

For the week of April 18-24, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.6 million.

2. “FBI,” CBS, 7.51 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.26 million.

4. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.21 million.

5. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.94 million.

6. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.66 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.34 million.

8. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.25 million.

9. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.08 million.

10. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.02 million.

11. “American Idol (Sunday),” ABC, 5.88 million.

12. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.65 million.

13. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.57 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.43 million.

15. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.37 million.

16. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.25 million.

17. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.19 million.

18. “This is Us,” NBC, 5.088 million.

19. “NCIS: Hawaii,” CBS, 5.087 million.

20. “911,” Fox, 5.05 million.