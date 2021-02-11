ABC News to air newsmagazine on the Black experience

Still, at least half of the audience for several of these programs was white, she said. It illustrates the opportunity to both speak to a Black audience and educate others about what is going on in the community.

Each “Soul of a Nation” episode will feature an “in the kitchen” segment with familiar faces discussing current events and end with a musical or spoken word performance.

“We refer to the show oftentimes as a news-variety show,” Roberts said.

While only six episodes at first, Roberts said there's a possibility “Soul of a Nation” could be expanded in the future.

“As we produce these six hours, it's very clear to us every single day that it could be 600 hours of television,” she said.