X

Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and signs a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
31 minutes ago
A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York — and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal after Rodgers confirmed earlier in the day he had agreed to a reworked contract.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Congress urged to revive long-stalled debate about regulating...
2
Mattel posts surprise profit last quarter, but Barbie doll sales fall...
3
Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by...
4
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in...
5
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top