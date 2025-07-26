Aaron Judge is out for the Yankees' game against the Phillies because of an elbow injury

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia because of an elbow injury.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge went for imaging.

The two-time AL MVP was wincing in the outfield at Toronto this week.

“Last night was struggling to throw a little bit,” Boone said.

Boone wouldn’t speculate whether the injury involved Judge’s UCL.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s manageable and we can get through it,” Boone said.

___

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

